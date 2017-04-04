“He was always a director. Acting was just a way to get there.” From the trailer for the Spike TV documentary I Am Heath Ledger, which opens on a tight shot of the late actor holding a camera. The 90-minute doc, which will have its world premiere April 23 at Tribeca, features sit-downs with those who knew Ledger well, including some A-list appearances by Ben Mendelsohn, Naomi Watts, Ang Lee, and Ben Harper.

Directed by Derik Murray, the doc is an intimate celebration of the actor, artist, and icon, told through excerpts of his greatest performances, interviews with friends and family and the lens of his own camera.

Ledger, who passed away in 2008, was an artist of exceptional depth and courage as well as equally talented behind the camera. This stirring documentary paints a rich portrait of one of the great artists of his generation.

I Am Heath Ledger will air on Spike TV May 17, following a limited theatrical release May 3.

Check out the trailer above.