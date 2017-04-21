Upstart indie distributor Neon and Hulu have signed a new, multi-year output licensing agreement for all of Neon’s upcoming films and content. Under terms of the deal, Neon’s future titles will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu after their theatrical release.

It’s the first output deal for the new Neon, the company from Tom Quinn and Tim League that launched its first feature film Colossal earlier this month. Hulu has recently signed similar deals with indie players including Annapurna, Magnolia Pictures and IFC Films.

“This output deal represents a groundbreaking approach to building the most comprehensive and interactive platform dedicated to visionary cinema.” Quinn said. “Neon is thrilled to find a partner as innovative, collaborative, and as transparent as Hulu. It’s a perfect match.”

Said Hulu head of content Craig Erwich: “Our partnership with Neon marks another big step forward in our commitment to offering a world-class collection of films to our subscribers. “Neon has already acquired a highly anticipated slate of films this year and we can’t wait to bring their titles from the theaters to the Hulu audience.”