In their first SVOD deal, Cineflix Rights and Hulu have pacted on Cineflix Media’s new Canadian crime drama Pure. Under the agreement, the series will air exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. The Michael Amo-created Pure launched at MIPTV earlier this month and recently premiered on the CBC, winning its timeslot and becoming the network’s top new drama.

Produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix, Pure stars Ryan Robbins (Arrow, The Killing), Alex Paxton-Beesley (Copper), AJ Buckley (CSI: NY, Narcos), Peter Outerbridge (Orphan Black) and Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Rosie Perez.

Inspired by true events, it’s the story of a Mennonite pastor trying to protect his family and preserve his faith while battling drug trafficking within his community.

Cineflix Media’s Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson are exec producers along with director Ken Girotti (Orphan Black, Vikings) and Two East’s David MacLeod.