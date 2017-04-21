Vice President and former Indiana governor Mike Pence really, really loves Hoosiers, the 1986 underdog classic about the state’s 1954 high school basketball champs. He even had the poster in his old Congressional office. But the film’s director and writer are wondering today if the Veep, his boss and the rest of Washington might just be missing the point.

According to White House pool reports, Pence brought along his own personal DVD copy of the film to screen for fellow passengers on Air Force Two today, en route to Sydney. “About an hour into our journey,” wrote Politico pool reporter Hadas Gold, Pence’s press secretary Marc Lotter announced that “at the Vice President’s request – we would all be required to watch ‘the greatest sports movie ever made.'”

After MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki weighed in on the claim – tweeting that “Pence is absolutely right here” – he got an email from Hoosiers director David Anspaugh and writer Angelo Pizzo. Kornacki shared it with his Twitter followers. (See it below).

“We would hope,” they wrote in the not entirely grammatical note, “that the Vice President talks to his boss about the most important thematic through line in the movie, in that nothing can be accomplished without working together for the same goal, pulling in the same direction, “five pistons firing at the same time”. If the Huskers were made up of today’s Republicans and Democrats, Hickory’s record would have been 0-20, which is unfortunately how most people Washington [sic] now.”

Pence is absolutely right here… https://t.co/Q8g2hbjv4u — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) April 21, 2017