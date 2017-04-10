SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight’s Season 6 finale of Homeland.
Homeland killed off one of its own tonight, a major character – and stop reading here if you don’t want to know more.
While a death was expected on tonight’s episode, longtime watchers might have seen a target on F. Murray Abraham’s Dar Adal, the poisonous Deep State leader who’s been orchestrating fake news and anything else handy to oppose the president-elect.
Instead, the victim was Rupert Friend’s Peter Quinn, a soul-mate of sorts to Claire Danes’ Carrie Mathison, who was shot and killed by police as he attempted to drive Carrie and President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) away from assassins.
The killing, which came halfway through the episode, was bloody and shocking, a self-sacrifice by the troubled agent who’d been framed to take the fall for Keane’s planned assassination.
As for Dar Adal, who was not the string-puller everyone thought – that would be General Jamie McClendon (Robert Knepper) – he ended up in prison. “I never intended things to end up so dark,” he told a visiting Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), explaining his long opposition to Keane, who he still maintains is “distinctly un-American.”
The set-up for next year – the first of the show’s two final seasons – seems clear: Keane is in the White House, Carrie has been offered a job as her senior adviser, and Dar, the man who proved just a little more trustworthy than we might have thought, is convinced the new president is evil.
As the episode nears its end, Keane has ordered a mass arrest of officials from all branches of government, including Saul, on apparently trumped-up charges of complicity in her assassination attempt.
So Dar didn’t die, and he might be right. As Carrie tells Keane’s new hatchet man (Linus Roache), Madame President has gone “full-on Joe Stalin.”
The Season 6 finale “America’s First” was written by Alex Gansa and Ron Nyswaner, and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.
What the hell just happened?? Made no sense. A complete change in major characters in the final hour after an entire season? There was so much time spent in the caseworker’s visit and not enough on why Max came to see Carrie; Quinn’s memorial service; O’Keefe and his bot empire, etc
And why would Saul have some kind of “I care about you” visit with Dar?
Really disappointed. The only person I loved watching was Quinn and they killed him….and Carrie breaks down while looking at a photo of herself?
Not satisfying at all. Keane has Saul arrested, really?
How did Carrie get from NY to Washington so fast? I know she walks fast, but come on…….
I can’t believe they offed Quinn! He was my favorite for Carrie. Also, who is in Carries house? Hopeful Quinn survived somehow!!?? Ugh. So lame.
Hit every thought I had on the head. After Peter’s death it was stupid writing from there on. Peter was the main reason I watched Homeland. Goodbye!
Really bad ending to an otherwise spectacular season.
Subpar ending. Too many things left unanswered. Seemed rushed.
I have enjoyed Home land and have faithfully watched due to Carrie and Quinn but now I don’t feel the need to watch next season.. not sure what the writers were thinking, Quinn was a great character!
So very sorry to lose Peter Quinn on Homeland season 6 final showing. I just do not want to continue watching Homeland any longer. Peter Quinn’s character was so enduring, more so than Brody’s chracter., at least to me and many of my Homeland watching friends. So. it is a goodbye and hope to see Rupert Friend in any other of his endeavors. My condolences to Peter Quinn’s character, he will remain in our Homeland hearts.!!