These are early numbers, but it’s looking awfully good for Homeland‘s Season 6 finale. Last night’s episode with the shocking and tragic twist drew 1.9 million viewers at 9 PM, up 76% vs. the Season 6 premiere (1.07M) and up 41% vs the previous week.

The Season 6 finale night delivered 2.07 million viewers, up 52% vs. the Season 6 premiere night (1.35MM) and up 37% versus the prior week, according to Showtime and Nielsen stats.

Homeland is currently averaging 5.5 million viewers per week across platforms.

