Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s directorial debut Home Again, the romantic comedy that stars Reese Witherspoon, has just been dated by distributor Open Road. The film, which Meyers-Shyer also wrote, will be released September 8, 2017. Mom Nancy Meyers is producing alongside Black Bicycle Entertainment’s Erika Olde, who also financed.

Home Again follows a recently separated mother (Witherspoon) of two whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family. Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lake Bell co-star.

The film will be released one week after another Wolff film — the animated Leap! — is being released by The Weinstein Company. Right now, the date is clear for Home Again which is the only romantic comedy in that slot. The only other movie slated for that weekend is Warner Bros’ horror film It.

IMR International is handling the international sales.