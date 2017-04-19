Sorry, Bill-O, but the pinheads are getting the last laugh, at least for now. Hollywood isn’t exactly mourning the departure of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News. The cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor was – mostly – applauded by actors, pundits and other celebrities. But just to prove Hollywood isn’t entirely one-sided, we’ll kick off the reaction roster with a tweet from game show legend Chuck Woolery, who suspects that the Right’s bete noire George Soros is behind it all.

Related
Rupert Murdoch's Memo To Fox News Staff On Bill O'Reilly's Exit

Take a look, and refresh for updates.