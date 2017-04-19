Sorry, Bill-O, but the pinheads are getting the last laugh, at least for now. Hollywood isn’t exactly mourning the departure of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News. The cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor was – mostly – applauded by actors, pundits and other celebrities. But just to prove Hollywood isn’t entirely one-sided, we’ll kick off the reaction roster with a tweet from game show legend Chuck Woolery, who suspects that the Right’s bete noire George Soros is behind it all.
Take a look, and refresh for updates.
This happened because a guy who is good at giving his opinion on tv is pathetic in life when it comes to attracting women with class and dignity. Sorry, folks, Bill (and Trump) are losers with the ladies. And before you ask, “What about Trump’s wife?” ask yourself if she would be with him if he wasn’t rich. Yeah, no.