Sorry, Bill-O, but the pinheads are getting the last laugh, at least for now. Hollywood isn’t exactly mourning the departure of Bill O’Reilly from Fox News. The cancellation of The O’Reilly Factor was – mostly – applauded by actors, pundits and other celebrities. But just to prove Hollywood isn’t entirely one-sided, we’ll kick off the reaction roster with a tweet from game show legend Chuck Woolery, who suspects that the Right’s bete noire George Soros is behind it all.

Take a look, and refresh for updates.

No one it seems is beyond the reach of George Soros. Bill O'Reilly — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 19, 2017

I have no Idea if Bill O'Reilly is innocent or guilty. The Left knows The impression of accusations Lead to a feeling of guilt. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 19, 2017

Hey @OfficialSting — may I politely request you play Bill O'Reilly out? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 19, 2017

A WIN for Women & the Men who Respect them. https://t.co/lXJbyJlfih — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 19, 2017

3 FAMOUS OLD MEN…ROGER AILELS,

BILL O’REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT‼️ — Cher (@cher) April 19, 2017

So I'm walking down the street one day, O'Reilly drives by, screeches to a halt, jumps out & starts yelling @ me. Ha! pic.twitter.com/8Iu5TACQP4 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly

Alex Jones

Rudy Giuliani

Tomi Lahren

Chris Christie People who are having a waaaaaay different 2017 than they expected. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 19, 2017

FLASHBACK: I Wrote About Bill O’Reilly’s Victim Blaming — So He Had Me Ambushed On Vacation https://t.co/iXCtVWXw9Z — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly. Bill Cosby. Billy Bush. I'M THE ONLY GOOD BILLY ON TV!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 19, 2017

Fox firing Bill O'Reilly is huge and hopefully sends an effective signal to all guys, however powerful, who harass & maul women — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 19, 2017

Don't worry Bill, at least you can still be president. https://t.co/IL1teiXcPL — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) April 19, 2017

Well Bill, I guess we wont be doing it live. 👋🏼 @oreillyfactor pic.twitter.com/NZkCHjFCQv — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) April 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly is officially out at liberal Fox News https://t.co/6rFtJfAlgc — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 19, 2017