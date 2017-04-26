UPDATE, 3:30 PM: AB 1664 has passed the Assembly Arts and Entertainment Committee by a 7-0 vote. The proposed bill would expand and increase funding by $1 million for current hands-on training programs geared towards high school and community college students that are run by entertainment unions.
PREVIOUS, MARCH 8 PM: California state Assemblymen Raul Bocanegra and Ian Calderon today introduced legislation aimed at building the state’s below-the-line workforce by increasing funding for entertainment industry job-training programs. The proposed legislation, AB 1664, would increase funding by $1 million for current hands-on training programs geared towards high school and community college students that are run by entertainment unions.
“We have all seen the studies put out by economists about high-paying jobs disappearing from California and the Los Angeles region,” said Bocanegra, the author of the state’s current film tax credit program. “AB 1664 is a good step towards rebuilding and growing our middle-class workforce, especially in communities that are under-represented and overlooked.”
“These job-training programs help train our youth and ease them in their transition into employment in the entertainment industry,” said Thom Davis, 2nd international VP of IATSE. “The Film Tax Credit has increased union membership, and it is vital that members have the proper training on the movie set.” IATSE currently runs job-training programs for students at West Los Angeles Community College.
“While maintaining and increasing film production in California is critical to our economy, we must provide the next generation with the tools that they need to take on these good paying, middle-class jobs in the entertainment industry,” Calderon said. “AB 1664 will provide much needed opportunities for our youth to access job training and development programs, and ultimately become part of a thriving middle class.”
How about rehiring some of the hundreds laid off over the last few years and save a million dollars? Like the Disney employees who had to train their replacements.
How about the unions, studios and guilds (and, of course, THE ACADEMY) taking this responsibility?
You’re training more people for jobs that don’t exist. Thousands of experienced workers are already struggling to find work. Of course, IATSE fully supports signing up endless waves of new union members, each paying thousands of dollars in initiation fees, then hundreds of dollars in dues every three months, forever (… or, at least until they eventually run out of money).
Not true. They are at full employment.
“Full-employment”?! According to who? California state Assemblymen Raul Bocanegra and Ian Calderon, and Thom Davis, 2nd international VP of IATSE? The reality is there are far more experienced workers out of work than available jobs.
Why are taxpayers paying for this? This is just more corporate welfare.
Because it’s La La Land…Where Moonbeam et al know what’s best for everyone else.
They’d be better spent increasing the rates for Unemployment Benefits. As freelancers, the backbone of the entertainment industry, when shows are thin on the ground–which happens more often than not when you are starting out and aren’t getting paid enough to make ends meet–you rely on Unemployment Insurance to get you through down times. Unemployment Benefits haven’t been raised in about 15 years. Meanwhile minimum wage has increased dramatically. If productions have to start paying everyone more to make up the difference, they’ll just all move out of town.
I know people in the business, they are not at full employment. “The unions, studios, IATSE and the Academy should paying for training programs”, I agree, this is done in other fields. I have a brother back east who is now a supervisor in the sheet metal workers union, his training was paid for by the union. The taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for this, but keep voting for the same politicians in Sacramento and you’ll keep getting the same results, a corrupt one party rules political system which unfortunately is identical to my home state of Rhode Island. Open up your wallets,