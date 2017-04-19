The History channel has set April 30 and May 1 airdates for Superheroes Decoded, the two-part documentary tracing the origins of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others in the comics pantheon.

The docu-series will air at 9 PM ET/PT on both nights. With what History describes as rare access to top creators at both DC and Marvel, Superheroes Decoded uses modern film clips, vintage comic artwork, historical archival material, and interviews with dozens of experts, fans and creators. Included in the interview lineup: Anthony Mackie, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, star and directors, respectively, of Captain America: Civil War; Game Of Thrones author George R. R. Martin; Iron Man director Jon Favreau; Marvel comics pioneer Stan Lee; and DC writer Brad Meltzer.

According to History, the docu’s first part explores the making of the iconic American superhero: “From the creation of Superman, Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and beyond, these all-American legends have endured through decades of war, triumph and scandal, constantly evolving to reflect the country’s changing values in a tumultuous world. From World War II and Vietnam to Watergate and the tragedy of 9/11, these mythic heroes embody America’s deepest fears and greatest aspirations.”

Part 2 examines “the American rebel and how sometimes being a hero means breaking the rules. From the beginning, superheroes like The X-Men, The Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man, Luke Cage, and Wolverine have challenged authority and fought for outsiders, a battle that reflects the country’s most profound real-world divisions and struggles for justice. From their often controversial origins to recent resurgence in movies of today, these rebels redefine heroism for a new generation.”

Superheroes Decoded is produced for History by Warrior Poets. Morgan Spurlock and Jeremy Chilnick are executive producers for Warrior Poets, and Josh Mensch serves as co-executive producer. Kristen Burns serves as executive producer for History. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.