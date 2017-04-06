VH1 has picked up a second season of its hit game show Hip Hop Squares.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series, which debuted to over 3.2 million viewers across premiere night plays. Hip Hop Squares is the No. 1 non-sports cable show in its time period with P18-34 and ranked as VH1’s highest-rated new series in a year, according to the network.

Based on the iconic Hollywood Squares, Hip Hop Squares, hosted by DeRay Davis, features some of the biggest names in hip hop, comedy and entertainment match wits and test their pop culture knowledge with the superstar squares. The series is executive produced by Ice Cube and his Cube Vision production company in conjunction with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Scott St. John and Jeff Kwatinetz’s The Firm.

VH1 Hip Hop Squares is developed in association with CBS Television Distribution.