Hilary Swank has joined the cast of FX’s Trust, signing on to play Gail Getty, mother of John Paul Getty III in the limited series about the latter’s kidnapping.

Also starring Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty, founder of the dynasty, Trust begins production this June in London and Rome, for a premiere on FX in January 2018. Swank’s character is described as the “determined and resourceful mother, who remains committed to helping her son as she navigates tricky familial waters.”

The 10-episode first installment of Trust focuses on the 1973 kidnapping of young heir John Paul Getty III. With his father strung out on heroin and his mega-rich grandfather (Sutherland) too busy (and cheap) to bother with the situation, the boy’s broke mother is left to negotiate with increasingly desperate kidnappers.

The limited series is being Executive Produced by Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. Written by Beaufoy and directed by Boyle, the first installment will be produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited.

Swank will next be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky opposite Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, and 55 Steps opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Jeffrey Tambor.

Swank is represented by WME and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.