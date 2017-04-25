Henrik Bastin, CEO of Bosch producer Fabrik Entertainment, has extended his contract with the Red Arrow Entertainment Group subsidiary in a multi-year renewal. The LA-based Fabrik was Red Arrow’s first strategic investment into the U.S. scripted market back in 2011, and Bastin has led the business since. Season 3 of Bosch, the adaptation of Michael Connelly’s best-selling book series, launched its third season on Amazon last week, and a fourth is on deck.

Bastin previously founded Swedish production outfit STO-CPH which he sold to Shine in 2007. He remained as CEO and Creative Director until 2010 before becoming partner at Fabrik Entertainment.

Fabrik is currently in development on a number of projects including drama pilot The Deep Mad Dark for TNT; an FX series based on the award-winning book Ancillary Justice; The Limit for AMC; and Midnights for USA. This summer, it’s also going into production on Embassy Down, a thriller written by Anders Frithiof August and co-produced with Red Arrow International and MTG Studios.

Red Arrow Entertainment Group Chairman & CEO Jan Frouman credits Fabrik with putting Red Arrow “on the map” in the U.S. scripted business and says it has “served as an amazing catalyst” for the international distribution business. “None of that would have been possible without Henrik. The guy is a force of nature — relentlessly fighting for the success of the business. Fabrik couldn’t be in better hands.”

Fabrik’s previous credits include The Killing (AMC), Burn Notice (USA), American Odyssey (NBC), 100 Code (HBO Nordic) and The Comedians (FX).