The Bette Midler lovefest and a nontraditional off-Broadway staging of Eugene O’Neill’s Expressionist classic, starring Bobby Canavale, earned 10 and eight nominations, respectively at this morning’s announcement for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards.

Unlike the Tony Awards, which consider only shows produced in the 41 theaters operating under the Broadway Production contract, and the Obie and Lucille Lortel awards, which consider only shows produced off-Broadway, the Drama Desk considers all shows that opened during the season. As a result, two shows eligible this year for Tonys – the musical Dear Evan Hansen and the play Significant Other – were eligible last year, when they opened off-Broadway.

Indecent, Sweat and Oslo were considered for their off-Broadway runs, even though they transferred to Broadway this season.

The nominators determined that the book and score of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 were not sufficiently different from earlier, already eligible productions to be considered this season. However, the design, staging, and new members of the company were considered this year. The nominators also determined that all aspects of In Transit had been significantly reworked since its off-Broadway engagement in 2010 and thus deemed it eligible for consideration this season.

In accordance with the wishes of its producers, the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George was not considered. With respect to the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, the committee determined that Glenn Close’s performance and costumes were not eligible because of eligibility in an earlier season, but the other performances, direction, choreography, and design aspects were eligible.

Winners will be announced June 4 at The Town Hall in Manhattan.

Here are the nominations:

Outstanding Play

If I Forget, by Steven Levenson, Roundabout Theatre Company

Indecent, by Paula Vogel, Vineyard Theatre

A Life, by Adam Bock, Playwrights Horizons

Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theater

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, The Public Theater Outstanding Musical

Anastasia

The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Come From Away

Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Front Page

The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

“Master Harold”… and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Picnic, Transport Group Theatre Company Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Charity, The New Group

Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen Company Outstanding Actor in a Play

Bobby Cannavale, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Daniel Craig, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

David Hyde Pierce, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club Outstanding Actress in a Play

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love, Roundabout Theatre Company

Harriet Walter, The Tempest, St. Ann’s Warehouse Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Nick Blaemire, Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen Company

Jon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon

Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity, The New Group

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Laura Osnes, Bandstand Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo, Lincoln Center Theater

Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre Company

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Jeremy Shamos, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Justice Smith, Yen, MCC Theater Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line, Lincoln Center Theater

Marie Mullen, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, BAM

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Emily Skinner, Picnic

Kate Walsh, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory, Vineyard Theatre

George Salazar, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Nora Schell, Spamilton Outstanding Director of a Play

Richard Jones, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Anne Kauffman, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Richard Nelson, What Did You Expect?/Women of a Certain Age, The Public Theater

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company Outstanding Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Bill Buckhurst, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly! Outstanding Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!

Aletta Collins, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre Company Outstanding Music

Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia

Dave Malloy, Beardo, Pipeline Theatre Company

Richard Oberacker, Bandstand

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company Outstanding Lyrics

Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton

GQ and JQ, Othello: The Remix

Michael Korie, War Paint

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company Outstanding Book of a Musical

Terrence McNally, Anastasia

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Richard Oberacker, Bandstand

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Joe Tracz, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Outstanding Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Anastasia

Bruce Coughlin, War Paint

Benjamin Cox, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

August Eriksmoen, Come From Away

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company Outstanding Music in a Play

Daniel Ocanto, Graham Ulicny, and Sean Smith, Alligator, New Georges in collaboration with the Sol Project

Marcus Shelby, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club Outstanding Revue

Hello Dillie!, 59E59

Life is for Living: Conversations with Coward, 59E59 Outstanding Set Design for a Play

David Gallo, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Laura Jellinek, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Lez Brotherston, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Simon Kenny, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Murell Horton, The Liar, CSC

Toni-Leslie James, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Ann Roth, The Front Page Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs

Paloma Young, Bandstand

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre

James Farncombe, The Tempest, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Rick Fisher, The Judas Kiss, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Mimi Jordan Sherin, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Stephen Strawbridge, “Master Harold”…and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Mark Henderson, Sunset Boulevard

Bradley King, Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street

Malcolm Rippeth, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse Outstanding Projection Design

Reid Farrington, CasablancaBox, HERE

Elaine McCarthy, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club*

John Narun, Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, Life Jacket Theatre Company

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Leon Rothenberg, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jane Shaw, Men on Boats, Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed Thumb Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Simon Baker, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Peter Hylenski, Anastasia

Scott Lehrer, Hello, Dolly!

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Mick Potter, Cats

Brian Ronan, War Paint

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Outstanding Wig and Hair

David Brian Brown, War Paint

Campbell Young Associates, Hello, Dolly!

John Jared Janas, Yours Unfaithfully, Mint Theatre Company

Jason Hayes, The View UpStairs

Josh Marquette, Present Laughter

Tom Watson, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club Outstanding Solo Performance

Nancy Anderson, The Pen (Inner Voices), Premieres

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale, Roundabout Underground

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date, Manhattan Theatre Club

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes from the Field, Second Stage Unique Theatrical Experience

CasablancaBox, HERE

The Paper Hat Game, The Tank/3-Legged Dog

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of Scotland

The Ephemera Trilogy, The Tank/Flint & Tinder Outstanding Fight Choreography

J. David Brimmer, Yen, MCC Theatre

Donal O’Farrell, Quietly, Irish Repertory Theatre

Michael Rossmy and Rick Sordelet, Troilus and Cressida, New York Shakespeare Festival

Thomas Schall, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

Thomas Schall, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public Theatre Outstanding Adaptation

David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage Company

Ellen McLaughlin, The Trojan Women, The Flea Theatre Outstanding Puppet Design

Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Lyndie Wright, Sarah Wright, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse SPECIAL AWARDS: Outstanding Ensemble

The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm Phil LaDuca: Proving that character comes from the ground up, the designer’s innovative flexible dance shoe ensures that hoofers on any stage remain on point. Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer: For a season in which she staged the original works The Antipodes, Everybody, Miles For Mary and The Wolves, and resurrect the works of Edward Albee, Maria Irene Fornes and Adrienne Kennedy in Signature Plays. Nominations by show: Hello, Dolly! – 10

Anastasia – 9

Come From Away – 9

The Hairy Ape – 8

Bandstand – 7

The Band’s Visit – 7

The Little Foxes – 7

War Paint – 7

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 7

Jitney – 6

A Life – 5

946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips – 4

The Front Page – 4

If I Forget – 4

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 – 4

Notes from the Field – 4

Falsettos – 3

Present Laughter – 3

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical – 3

The View UpStairs – 3

CasablancaBox – 2

A Doll’s House, Part 2 – 2

The 2016-2017 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: David Barbour (Lighting&Sound America), Chair; Linda Buchwald (freelance); Peter Filichia (theater historian); David Finkle (Blogger); Sandy MacDonald (freelance); Douglas Strassler (Garden State Journal); Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania); Charles Wright (President, Drama Desk), ex officio.