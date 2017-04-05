Prompted by yesterday’s suspected chemical attacks in Syria, National Geographic has released footage from the upcoming doc Hell On Earth: The Fall Of Syria And The Rise of ISIS. Filmmaker Sebastian Junger and producing partner Nick Quested made the call to release the 13-minute preview, NatGeo says.

The documentary feature, directed by Junger and Quested, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this month and air on NatGeo this spring. This preview includes never-before-seen outtake footage including “personal home video of a Syrian family’s desperate attempt to escape ISIS control.”