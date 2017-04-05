Prompted by yesterday’s suspected chemical attacks in Syria, National Geographic has released footage from the upcoming doc Hell On Earth: The Fall Of Syria And The Rise of ISIS. Filmmaker Sebastian Junger and producing partner Nick Quested made the call to release the 13-minute preview, NatGeo says.
The documentary feature, directed by Junger and Quested, will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this month and air on NatGeo this spring. This preview includes never-before-seen outtake footage including “personal home video of a Syrian family’s desperate attempt to escape ISIS control.”
Also included is a never-before-seen interview with former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn from 2016. “We have to get back in there and stabilize the area,” Flynn says of the refugee crisis, “to the point where you can tell all these people who would rather live in their own homes. You can tell them all they can come back. Otherwise, the likelihood of a far greater conflict grows higher and higher every day.”
Junger, who rose to fame with his book The Perfect Storm and the doc Restrepo, narrates the preview. The film, according to the fest, is “culled from nearly 1,000 hours of stunningly visceral footage” and “explores some of the horrific conditions that refugees commonly flee from, and shows their humanity and courage in the face of physical threats as well as a largely hostile political environment. Consequently, the filmmakers, who previously collaborated on a trio of films about the war in Afghanistan (Restrepo, The Last Patrol and Korengal), also capture the Syrian war’s harrowing carnage and political and social consequences, while painting an alarming picture of the West’s role in the creation of ISIS.
