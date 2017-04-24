Heather Nauert, the news anchor on Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends, has been tapped as the Trump administration’s new State Department spokeswoman. She originally joined Fox News in 1998 and then rejoined as an anchor in 2007.

The 15-year veteran has covered both foreign and domestic news and events including the 9/11 attacks, the Iraq War and Darfur. As an anchor, she handled breaking news events on Fox & Friends and other programs. She also covered the election.

Before Fox, Nauert was an ABC News correspondent contributing to World News Tonight, Good Morning America and Nightline; her work on the special 13 Around The World earned an Emmy nom. She also has D.C. experience, working as a government affairs consultant on health insurance, tax and Social Security issues, according to her Fox News bio.