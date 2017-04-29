On a Friday night that saw Round 2 and 5 of the NFL Draft and NBA Playoffs on cable, primetime saw Hawaii Five-O (0.9/4) topping primetime on the Big 4 among adults 18-49.

In fact, while the 50th State set series was down a tenth from its last original of April 14, CBS had the top rated show of Friday and the most watched. Declining 20% in the demo from its last original of two weeks ago, Blue Bloods still held on to the most sets of eyeballs with 8.46 million tuning in at 10 PM. That’s down just over 10% from the viewership that the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama pulled in on April 14.

With Undercover Boss (0.8/4) making its Season 8 Friday night debut, after being on Wednesdays earlier this year, the House of Moonves matched NBC for the top demo result with a 0.8/4 to the Comcast-owned net’s 0.8/3. The workplace reality show was down a hard 27% among the 18-49s from its last original of January 18, CBS still won the viewership category with 7.23 million watching.

Just over 2.47 million watched John Ridley’s piercing LA Riots documentary Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982 – 1992 (0.6/2) last night on ABC. Timed to the 25th anniversary of the destructive civil disturbance that arose of the verdict that the LAPD officers who beat Rodney King received that April day, the 9 – 11 PM broadcast from the American Crime creator and Oscar winner was even from hour to hour. Let It Fall also held on to all of it’s The Toy Box (0.6/3) lead-in, which was even with its results of last week.

NBC’s First Dates (0.7/3) was also the same as last week in the key demo as was (0.8/3). Both The Originals (0.3/1) and Reign (0.2/1) were also even with the final numbers of their April 14 results too.

Ending its second season, Rosewood (0.5/2) was down a tenth from last week. Compared to its Season 1 ender, last night’s Rosewood was down 38% from that May 25, 2016 night, a Wednesday.