It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball, but the NFL grabbed a headline of its own today. The league’s NFL Media and NFL Films has agreed with HBO Sports on a four-year extension for the premium cabler to continue running Hard Knocks, the popular training-camp docuseries that launched in 2001 and has aired annually since 2007.

The parties also announced an August 8 premiere for the 2017 edition, but a team yet to be selected. Last year’s program, which followed the newly re-relocated Los Angeles Rams, is nominated for four Sports Emmys to go along with the series’ 14 previous wins.

Hard Knocks redefined the terms “all-access” and “fastest turnaround time” during the series’ 11 editions while earning recognition for innovative production techniques, unscripted drama and in-depth storytelling.

“The Hard Knocks franchise continues to thrive as the pre-eminent sports reality series,” said Peter Nelson, EVP of HBO Sports. “The partnership between HBO, the NFL and its teams, along with NFL Films, has consistently produced unrivaled and groundbreaking television programming.” Added NFL Films Senior Executive Ross Ketover: “Hard Knocks prides itself on inside access and production excellence, and those are two qualities that both HBO Sports and NFL Films try to focus on in all of our programming.”

