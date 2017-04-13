Hannah John-Kamen, who is also in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film Ready Player One, has just been cast in Tomb Raider as lead actress Alicia Vikander’s flatmate and best friend. MGM and Warner Bros are co-producing the film. GK Films had previously acquired the film rights in 2011 from Square Enix Ltd. Graham King is serving as producer. She is the sixth lead in the film. Also co-starring is Dominic West (The Affair), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands) and Walt Goggins (The Hateful Eight).

Tomb Raider, written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, follows a young and determined Lara Croft “on a path toward becoming a global hero.” The film is currently in production in South Africa and will be released March 16, 2018. John-Kamen is represented by Paradigm, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Scott Marshall Partners.

Andre Royo has been cast in the Amazon Studios film, Beautiful Boy, a dramatic true story of a father dealing with his son’s addiction to methamphetamines. Based on the memoir by David Sheff, the film is produced by Plan B Entertainment. Felix Van Groeningen co-wrote with Luke Davies and will direct the film. Royo plays the role of ‘Spencer,’ who is Nic Sheff’s (Timothee Chalamet) sponsor. Steve Carell and Chalamet have been attached to star for some time. Royo played ‘Bubbles’ on the ground-breaking series The Wire and got a leading role in the indie film Hunter Gatherer. He currently stars on the FOX series Empire and the Amazon series Hand of God. Royo is represented by Don Buchwald & Assoc., Washington Square Films, and Morris Yorn Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.