Guy O’Sullivan, reality TV producer, founder and president of the Canadian indie Proper Television, died over the weekend at the age of 49. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the news to Deadline. No cause of death was revealed at this time.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Guy O’Sullivan, President, Proper Television. On behalf of everyone at Proper Television, we extend our sincere condolences to his children and family. Guy had a tremendous impact in the Canadian and international television industry, and was adored by his colleagues and staff. Out of respect for the family, no further comments will be made,” read the statement.

Born in Britain, O’Sullivan began his career as a journalist and then worked for the BBC in the UK as a producer and director. After five years at the Beeb he moved to Canada and created Proper TV in 2004. With his company he launched Canadian versions of reality shows like Storage Wars Canada, Canada’s Worst Driver and Come Dine with Me Canada, Last Car Standing and Four Weddings Canada, that aired on TLC as Four Weddings. His most recent work was MasterChef Canada and was working on a Canadian version of The Great British Bake Off.

The Proper Television website also stated that the company “will continue to operate as usual, and that all our productions and business relationships are able to move forward as planned.”

Adding, “Guy recognized that good television is the product of strong dedicated teams of talented people, and everyone at Proper is committed to honouring his legacy by continuing to create television we can all be proud of.”