Fox Searchlight will release Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War drama The Shape of Water on December 8. The fantasy adventure film stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Lauren Lee Smith, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer.

Fox Searchlight describes the film as “an other-wordly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.”

The experiment apparently is an “aquatic man,” played by Doug Jones. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Michael Stuhlbard.

Del Toro directs from the script he wrote with Vanessa Taylor.