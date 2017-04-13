Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit the tracking boards this morning and came on quite hot according to non-Disney sources. Rival estimates believe that the movie has the potential to feasibly open to $150M at the domestic B.O., and if the James Gunn-directed sequel gets to Captain America: Civil War proportions ($179.1M), that wouldn’t be a surprise.

Total awareness for GOTG Vol. 2 is at a massive 88%, definite interest is at 63% and firsts choice at 28%. Of course, it’s a no brainer that males will show up. Females are strong, but older females are the least strong among the four quads.

Now, we always have to footnote projections three weeks out. Anything can happen to vary these figures up or down, and has been the case with titles that come on tracking quite strong, they’re a challenge for the industry to make laser-point predictions on. Why is that? Because statistically there’s a small sampling of films that opened north of $100M.

Disney/Marvel’s The Avengers still holds the all-time opening record for the first weekend in May with $207.4M followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2M), Captain America: Civil War ($179.1M), and Iron Man 3 ($174.1M).

Advance tickets have been on sale for GOTG Vol. 2 since March 24.

Before Warner Bros. Suicide Squad broke all August records, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy set the table, initially setting an opening record for the month of $94.3M. The James Gunn-directed pic was an anomaly, and a true gamble for Marvel because the property didn’t feature well-known, recognizable superheros that have been in the pop culture zeitgeist throughout the years. The fact that GOTG made $333.2M domestically –still the highest grossing film for the month — and $773.3M worldwide clearly proved that Marvel’s deep universe works; that the brand speaks volumes to non-fanboy crowds.

The GotG Vol 2 gang kicked off their global publicity tour in Tokyo, Japan this week. The pic will have its world premiere in Hollywood next week before its first international openings on April 25, two weeks before its May 5 domestic debut. The sequel is the 15th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This week, Marvel Studios is coming off a massive teaser debut for its fall release, Thor: Ragnarok, which hit 136M views in 24 hours.