Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 rocketed into its first three markets on Tuesday, taking advantage of local holidays to get the ball rolling at the international box office. The total from Australia, Italy and New Zealand is $6.6M.

Pressing play on the second Awesome Mixtape in Australia, the James Gunn-helmed film bowed No. 1 to an estimated $2.9M. That’s the 2nd highest opening day ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe release — behind only The Avengers — and is more than three times bigger than the start of the original Guardians Of The Galaxy (which debuted on a non-holiday). Adding in successful Monday night previews ahead of Tuesday’s Anzac holiday, the Oz cume is $4.5M.

In Italy, GOTG2 was also No. 1, this time on Liberation Day, with an estimated $1.4M. The launch is the 3rd best for an MCU title and was more than triple the openings of GOTG and Doctor Strange (again, non-holiday opening days). It was also 29% ahead of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 23% ahead of Captain America: Civil War, 15% ahead of Avengers: Age Of Ultron and 1% above Suicide Squad, none of which bowed on a holiday.

New Zealand, also celebrating Anzac, scored $400K for the top opening day of 2017 and the 3rd highest opening day ever for the MCU. It’s bigger than both Ultron and Civil War (the non-holiday caveat stands here too). With Monday night previews, the cume rises to $700K.

The ragtag bunch of Guardians, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and now Kurt Russell, is looking at a launch weekend internationally in the $100M range, and some see higher. While the initial numbers out of the three markets above are extremely encouraging, Disney reminds us that they were all holiday plays.

GOTG2 will be in 37 material markets this weekend. Today it adds France along with Belgium, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Domestic and the rest of the world, including China but not yet Japan, catch up the following frame.