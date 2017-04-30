Refresh for latest…: Rocketing off in 37 markets this weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 scored a $101.2M opening at the international box office. The launch is 57% ahead of the first Guardians, 50% bigger than Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 19% above Thor: The Dark World when comparing the same suite of territories and all at today’s exchange rates. There’s more fuel on deck this weekend as many markets have a holiday tomorrow for May Day.

GOTG2 was the No. 1 movie in all openings, save Portugal, Turkey and Vietnam. It also bested the original in each market, except for Belgium which had previews the last time around.

The biggest play is the UK with $15.5M, followed by Australia at $11.6M, Germany with $8.3M, France at $7.9M and Mexico with $7.6M. In the UK, Disney now has the top two openers of 2017 led by Beauty And The Beast and with GOTG2 in 2nd. The film’s debut is also the 2nd biggest ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title — behind Captain America: Civil War, and ahead of GOTG by 86%.

The James Gunn-helmed sequel made $5M on 176 IMAX screens in 35 markets

MORE