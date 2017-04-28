EXCLUSIVE: The marketers behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have been pushing Baby Groot front and center in their ad campaign … and Corporate America are taking him to heart as well. Insurance company Geico and the Ford Motor Co., Go-Gurt, Hanes and Dairy Queen are leading the bevy of promotional partners with efforts supported with media — five spots in all, which gives the film and Groot an added boost. The media on this is estimated to be roughly $80M from those partners alone.

The May 5 tentpole release from Disney/Marvel is surrounded with ten partners including PepsiCo Frito-Lay for its Doritos brand which produced the innovative plug-in with earphones packaging to to hear the entire soundtrack, and both in-theater (Mars M&M brand, Sprint) and retail promotions from Hanes’ Fresh IQ label to Go-Gurt. Dairy Queen and Wrigley have also joined the fray.

The entire program was overseen by Mindy Hamilton, senior VP partnerships at Marvel Studios and her team of 12. Ricky Strauss and his team at Disney, which expertly sold Beauty and the Beast to a massive opening, is handling the marketing of GOTG Vol. 2.

It’s always easier to grab promotional partners when you have a brand like Marvel and a successful first film, but the media support has increased four-fold on this one. Both sides did a good job creatively integrating Groot in both spots (take a look below). The five different TV spots which will prior to and during the film’s release include one for Ford’s compact SUV EcoSport as well as from Geico (known for their offbeat spots) which pairs its gekko mascot with, what else? Groot.

Take a look at two of the fun spots:



