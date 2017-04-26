This is sure to win promotional and marketing awards. In one of the most innovative promotions we’ve seen in years, Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has joined hands with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division and its Doritos brand to include a walkman-style tape player built into the bags of the snack chips that will play the entire soundtrack of the film. The ear-opening promo is part of a wider partnership between the brand and Marvel to promote the film which opens May 5th. The custom bags with the soundtrack will be available for purchase on Amazon.com starting Friday early AM.

The soundtrack includes a playlist ripped from the 1970s and includes such classics as Lake Shore Drive by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, My Sweet Lord by George Harrison, and Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) from Looking Glass.

The soundtrack to the first GOTG was released in July 2014 and quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first soundtrack album in history consisting of entirely previously released songs to top the chart. The soundtrack, which included such hits as Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Suede, Spirit in the Sky by Norman Greenbaum and O-o-h Child by the Five Stairsteps, sat atop the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart for 11 consecutive weeks and 16 weeks in total. It sold more than 1M copies in the U.S. and was been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“The soundtrack to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was a hit and became immensely popular with music fans, so we wanted to create a unique way for fans to experience the second installment,” said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing, Frito Lay North America, said in a statement. “This collaboration across entertainment and music will give fans a new and different way to experience both the soundtrack and Doritos snacks.”

As part of a wide-ranging promotion, PepsiCo Frito Lay are including a sweepstakes promotion for the Doritos/GOTG Vol. 2 for consumers. We do not have information yet as to whether PepsiCo Frito-Lay is including a media campaign in its promotion.

“Marvel and Doritos have had such a good relationship through the years, ” said Mindy Hamilton, SVP of Global Partnerships at Marvel Entertainment. “We have a very similar set of core fans, so we wanted to maximize availability of this soundtrack by making it as accessible in a unique way that only Doritos and Marvel could do. What’s cooler than buying a bag of Doritos with the soundtrack built in?”