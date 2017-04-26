GSN CEO David Goldhill has announced that he will be leaving the company after a 10-year stint as chief executive. A search is underway for a new CEO of the cable network, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television, which has a majority interest, and AT&T Entertainment Group.
Goldhill, former president of the Universal Television Group and a former investment banker, took the helm of GSN in August 2007, succeeding Rich Cronin. Under Goldhill, GSN posted a five-year ratings growth, culminating with scoring its most-watched and highest-rated year ever in 2015.
Here is Goldhill’s memo:
After 10 years as CEO of GSN, I have informed our Board that I will be stepping down this year. I am working with our shareholders to identify new leadership for both our television and games businesses, and will be fully engaged in managing both businesses until new executives are in place.
I am very proud of all that has been accomplished in the past ten years, and believe as strongly as ever in our extraordinary opportunity for growth and innovation in both television and games.
I thank our shareholders – SONY and AT&T – for their consistently strong support of both of our businesses. And I am especially grateful to all of my colleagues at GSN, whose dedication and talent have transformed this Company.
David Goldhill
No Comments