GSN CEO David Goldhill has announced that he will be leaving the company after a 10-year stint as chief executive. A search is underway for a new CEO of the cable network, a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television, which has a majority interest, and AT&T Entertainment Group.

Goldhill, former president of the Universal Television Group and a former investment banker, took the helm of GSN in August 2007, succeeding Rich Cronin. Under Goldhill, GSN posted a five-year ratings growth, culminating with scoring its most-watched and highest-rated year ever in 2015.

Here is Goldhill’s memo: