April Fool’s, it was all a dream.OK, not really, but kind of, on the Grimm (0.9/4) Season 6 ender and series finale last night.

What’s very real for NBC is that the Portland-set supernatural series from Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt was up 13% among adults 18-49 and 4% in viewers to an audience of 4.30 million to hit a season high in both categories. Matching its Season 6 premiere of January in the key demo, the 8 PM Season 6 end of Grimm was also dead even with the 9 PM Season 5 finale of the series of May 20, 2016 – which is a lot better than a number of finales have been doing this year.

With the 9 – 11 PM Dateline NBC (0.9/4) down a tenth from its March 24 show, the Comcast-owned net came in second for the night after CBS. Fuelled by the 150th episode of Blue Bloods (1.1/4) topping the night in the demo and viewership, with its audience of 9.5 million, the House of Moonves won Friday’s primetime with a 1.0/4 rating and 8.28 million viewers.

The Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was up 10% among the 18-49s over its last original of March 10 and 1% in viewers. MacGyver (0.9/4) and Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) were even as their last originals before the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament took over CBS.

Matching Five-O in the demo for the second highest rated spot of the night, ABC’s Last Man Standing (1.0/5) was also even with its March 24 show for its Season 6 finale on Friday. Adding a bit better ratings posture to that picture is that the Tim Allen-led comedy topped its time slot last night and also matched its Season 5 ender of April 22 last year. The same could not be said of the not yet renewed Dr. Ken (0.7/3), which was down a tenth from last week in its Season 2 finale and 22% from its Season 1 ender of April 22 last year. Shark Tank (0.7/3) was in repeats last night but 20/20 (0.8/3) was up a tenth from last week.

Down was also the route of sorts for what could be the end of Fox’s not yet renewed Sleepy Hollow (0.5/2). While even with last week, the 9 PM season 4 finale of the modernization of Ichabod Crane took a 29% drop from last year’s 8 PM Season 3 ender of April 8, 2016. That’s an all-time finale low for Sleepy Hollow, which saw it Season 1 finale of January 20, 2014, a Monday, clock in at a 2.2/6 rating. Back for the first time with an original since February 24, last night’s Rosewood (0.5/2) was down a tenth as a lead-in for Sleepy.

Over on the CW, The Originals (0.4/2) was even with its March 24 show as was lead-out Reign (0.2/1).