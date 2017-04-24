Former Fox News Channel host Gretchen Carlson’s is penning Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, a book about sexual harassment in the workplace and empowering women to reclaim their power against injustice and abuse. The book will be published by Center Street Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

Carlson had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News chief Roger Ailes last July, setting off a chain of events that led to his exit. Since speaking up about the incidents, Carlson sparked an international conversation about the pervasiveness of the problem and, in doing so, discovered that every woman has a story.

“Make no mistake – sexual harassment is not just about sex. It’s really about power,” Carlson says. “Sexual harassers feel they can get away with it because they believe they’re the ones holding all the cards. It doesn’t occur to them that the women they’re harassing have power too. We need to encourage women to stop being silent, stand up and speak up and join the movement. Together we can make change.”

Be Fierce, which is now available for pre-order on Amazon, B&N, and Books a Million, will be released on September 26. The book will be supported by a national media and book signing tour, with Carlson planning to host events at universities across the country to address the growing problem of campus sexual abuse.