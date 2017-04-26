NBC last night debuted a new single-camera workplace comedy series set behind the scenes of a TV show from the 30 Rock team of Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Tracey Wigfield. The comedy opened with a 1.2 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day rating at 9 PM and 1.0 in 9:30 PM, following The Voice (1.8, even with last week). That is on par with the 1.2 and 1.1 demo L+SD ratings Trial & Error, which is in serious consideration for renewal, had in its time slot premiere in the hour behind a more potent Voice (2.3) a month ago. (Trial & Error debuted with a special 10 PM preview behind the highly rated This Is Us season finale, which drew a 1.4 and 1.0 for back-to-back episodes.) At 10 PM, Chicago Fire (1.3) was steady. NBC won every half-hour of primetime in the demo.

With ABC’s comedy block in reruns, ABC’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6) dropped -25% in the demo to tie a series low. CBS aired drama reruns leading to the soft premiere of 48 Hours: NCIS (0.7 in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers)

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7), The Mick (0.8) and Prison Break (0.9), which featured a death, were all steady.

Following a sluggish return from hiatus for the CW’s Monday lineup, the network’s Tuesday series both inched up in their first originals after the break. Already renewed The Flash (1.0) was up +0.1 from its last episode, as was iZombie (0.4), which looks good for renewal.