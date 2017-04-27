EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has hired Gunpowder & Sky exec Scott Kaplan as SVP Global Sales, a newly created post. He will launch Gravitas’ new New York office, and the plan is to boost the indie distributor’s international presence selling and licensing new releases and library titles worldwide. He exited G&S on Tuesday and will be on the ground in his new role for the Cannes film market which kicks off next month.

It’s the latest ramp-up for Gravitas, which recently tapped Josh Spector as director of acquisitions and Zach Hamby as acquisitions manager.

At Gunpowder & Sky Distribution, where he held the same title, he oversaw all aspects of domestic and international sales for more than 400 releases including The Little Hours, the Sundance pic that bows in theaters June 30 that will mark G&S’ biggest distribution play to date. He also worked on acquisitions, corporate strategy and business development.

Before that he held the same position at FilmBuff, which G&S acquired last fall. While at FilmBuff he helped shape the global distributor/foreign sales agent hybrid. He sourced and negotiated hundreds of deals for a library of more than 1000 films.

“In addition to having great sales acumen, Scott brings a critical expertise to our team,” Gravitas president Michael Murphy said. “He has a great eye for global acquisitions. In the last few years we’ve seen strong international growth and with the addition of Scott we’re going to step on the gas to further increase global awareness.”