EXCLUSIVE: Universal has cast Graham Phillips, Miles Robbins and Jimmy Bellinger as the boyfriends in The Pact, a comedy about three parents who discover their daughters’ plan to lose their virginity at prom and launch a one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Starring Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena the pic is directed by Kay Cannon with a screenplay from writing team Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Eben Russell.

Producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver with Hurwitz and Schlossberg as well as DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton. Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake from Good Universe will executive produce with DMG’s Chris Cowles.

Repped by Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek, Phillips, who appeared is Universal’s Evan Almighty, spent seven years CBS’ The Good Wife and can currently be seen in the Netflix film XOXO opposite Sarah Hyland and Chris D’Elia. Robbins can also be seen on Netflix, in the The Get Down, and in Tribeca pic My Friend Dahmer with Ross Lynch. He’s with UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Bellinger, repped by CESD and Linda Townsend Management, appeared in the Disney Channel series Liv And Maddie and has the film Flock Of Four up next.