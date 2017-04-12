It was no secret that Grace and Frankie is currently in production on a fourth season, and today Netflix surprised few by making it official that the series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin aims to be back in 2018 – with the addition of Lisa Kudrow.

Netflix

As the snap above makes clear, the Friends alum will be joining Season 4 of the comedy created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris in a guest role. In what is a mini-reunion of sorts with Kauffman, who also co-created of the 1994-2004 NBC blockbuster, Emmy winner Kudrow is set play the manicurist to Fonda’s perpetually martini-drinking Grace.

The guest role in the 13-episode fourth season sees Kudrow’s character Sheree get even closer to her client and under the threatened skin of Tomlin’s usually peace, love and understanding-inclined Frankie. The third-wheel result becomes more than just a point of contention between the beach-house roommates.

On the big screen right now as one of the voices of animated hit The Boss Baby, Kudrow also has starred in HBO’s The Comeback and Showtime’s Web Therapy as well as appearing on the likes of Scandal and serving as an EP on TLC’s genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

No precise info was available on when Kudrow will debut during Season 4 of Grace and Frankie. It’s also unclear when the Skydance Productions series co-starring Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston will premiere the new season, but I hear that spring 2018 as been penciled in. The 13-episode Season 3 of Grace and Frankie launched on March 24.

Kudrow is repped by CAA and attorney Mark Gochman.