Fox’s Gotham returned last night for its first episode since Jan. 30. Some fans must have not gotten the message as the DC drama drew a preliminary 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 (Live+same day), down -0.2 from the last original. If the numbers hold, it would be a new L+SD series low for the series, which is on the bubble for renewal. Gotham‘s strength is in delayed/on-demand viewing, so it is possible for the series to make up the ratings drop down the line. And Gotham‘s fast national demo rating was still up a tenth from the finale of 24: Legacy in the 8 PM slot last Monday. At 9 PM, new Fox midseason entry APB (0.7) ticked up a tenth in its season and likely series finale.

Reality veterans The Voice (1.9 in 18-49, 9.3 million viewers) on NBC and Dancing With the Stars (1.6, 10.3 million) on ABC once again topped the night, both series off a tenth in 18-49 from last week’s early numbers. At 10 PM, NBC’s Taken (0.8) slipped a tent, while ABC’s Quantico (0.6) was on par with its fast national last week. (Last week, DWTS adjusted up in the finals, while Quantico adjusted down in the finals).

The CW’s Monday lineup returned to originals after a month of repeats on a lower note, underlining the strength of interrupted runs. Supergirl (0.5) and Jane the Virgin (0.2) both were off by a tenth from their most recent episodes for new season lows. CBS aired repeats.

NBC won the night in 18-49 (1.6), which ABC had the edge in total viewers (7.86 million vs. 7.72 million for NBC).