Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Gook, Justin Chon’s Sundance Film Festival audience award winner. An August release is planned. Chon wrote, directed and stars the pic, which is set in Los Angeles just before the L.A. Riots break out.

It centers on Eli (Chon) and Daniel (David So), two Korean American brothers who run their late father’s shoe store in a predominantly African American community of Los Angeles. They strike up an unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old African American girl, Kamilla (Simone Baker), as racial tensions build around them.

James J. Yi and Alex Chi produced the pic, which was executive produced by Jin Lee, Eugene Lee, Pierre Delachaux, Sam Chi, Maurice Chen, Ian Choe, David Joe Kim, Gigi Tsui Kim, Raymond Kou, Nathan Kwong, Kirstin Bianchi, Jason Kim, James Sereno, Edwin Oh, John Nahm, Dennis Kwon, Naja Pham Lockwood, Jason Morales, Alan Pao, Brian Shin, Blaine Vess, Alex Bowles, Rich Young Jr., and Datari Turner.

Samuel Goldwyn’s Peter Goldwyn and Cinetic’s Dana O’Keefe negotiated the deal.