‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’: Winnie The Pooh Creator Pic Gets Awards-Season Release From Fox Searchlight

Fox Searchlight has set an awards-season sweet spot for its film about Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne. The distributor said today that Goodbye Christopher Robin, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, for release on November 10 in North America.

Fox Searchlight

The story looks at the relationship between the beloved children’s author and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the enchanting tales, which brought hope and comfort to England after the devastation of World War I, but will fame and fortune take a toll on the family? Will Tilston also stars.

The date is a solid counterprogramming move for Searchlight, as Goodbye Christopher Robin will open against Sony’s animated The Star, Fox’s thriller Red Sparrow and Paramount’s Will Ferrell –Mark Wahlberg sequel Daddy’s Home 2.

Simon Curtis directs the Milne pic from a script by Frank Cottrell & Simon Vaughan. Damian Jones & Steve Christian are the producers.