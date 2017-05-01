The Good Ship, a top-rated show on TNT, will go on a previously unplanned hiatus until after Memorial Day so that star Eric Dane can address ongoing issues with depression, the network has confirmed to Deadline.

TNT last year renewed The Good Ship for a fourth and fifth season, with 10 episodes each, to be shot back to back. The delay would not affect Season 4 episodes, which have already been completed, but has potential impact on Season 5, which is slated to air in the summer of 2018. Variety had the first report on the production shift.

The action drama has been one of the Turner network’s best performers, reaching an average total viewership of some 7.1 million viewers per episode. Based on a William Brinkley novel, it tells the story of Tom Chandler (Dane’s character), the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer forced to deal with the global threat of a virus capable of wiping out the entire human population.

In some respects, the show symbolizes a past iteration of TNT. It is a reliable ratings engine in the summertime, often ranking in the top 10 for original shows among 18-to-49-year-olds. Yet it is not an awards magnet or conversation-starter of the kind that TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly has focused on delivering since his arrival at Turner in 2014.