Walter Hill is set to direct two episodes of Amazon drama series Goliath, from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. He’ll join new showrunner Clyde Phillips (Dexter) to helm the opening and closing episodes of the upcoming second season.

The Goliath cast is led by Billy Bob Thornton, who in January won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his role as a down-and-out lawyer seeking redemption. Dwight Yoakam, Harold Perrineau, Olivia Thirlby, Molly Parker and Maria Bello also star. Kelley, Shapiro, Ross Fineman and Larry Trilling executive produce.

A veteran director of 20 feature films, Hill made a successful foray into television, winning both an Emmy and DGA Award for the Deadwood pilot. He also directed AMC’s Emmy-winning TV movie Broken Trail, for which he also won a DGA Award. Hill most recently directed neo-noir thriller The Assignment, which he co-wrote with Denis Hamill, set to be released by Saban Films on April 7.

Hill has also written two graphic novels which have been published in France (Balles Perdues, Corps Et Âme), the second of which served as the basis for The Assignment.

Hill is repped by ICM Partners.