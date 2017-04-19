Golden Globes organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association today unveiled rules changes for its upcoming 75th season. Among the tweaks were amended the current guidelines to allow for the possibility of multiple directors in the Best Animated Motion Picture Best Foreign Language Motion Picture categories.

The HFPA also said it would rely on PGA accreditations for the producer or producers who get the Animated award, which this year was won by eventual Oscar winner Zootopia.

Maybe the most notable change: a requirement that potential Foreign Language films have an official screening date scheduled before submitting to the Globes. The HFPA now says foreign-language motion pictures “will not be guaranteed exclusive screening times on our calendar after November 1st.” That might raise the eyebrows of some awards-season denizens as often foreign films get U.S. distribution later in the year, making it tougher to turn around campaign plans. Stay tuned on that.

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globes will announced December 11, with the ceremony set for January 7, 2018 on NBC.