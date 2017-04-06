Netflix’s new series reminds audiences that women don’t sweat, they GLOW! The streaming service has released seven new photos from its upcoming wrestling comedy, GLOW, starring Alison Brie in full ‘80s attire.

Inspired by the beloved show from the 80s, GLOW follows Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

GLOW was created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive produce alongside Flahive and Mensch who are serving as showrunners.

GLOW arrives to Netflix on Friday, June 23. Check out the new photos by clicking in the gallery above.