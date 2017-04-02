The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards are taking place at the Beverly Hilton. The annual ceremony recognizes and honors media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

Hosted by Seeso’s Take My Wife star Cameron Esposito, Empire’s Jussie Smollett is leading a special tribute to victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting that will include a performance by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Tonight, Patricia Arquette will also be honored with the Vanguard Award, in recognition for making a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

The 2017 GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo on April 6 at 10 PM ET/PT, after the world broadcast premiere of Strike A Pose. Additional awards will be presented at the GLAAD Media Awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Saturday, May 6.

Deadline will be live updating the winners list below:

Vanguard Award: Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Other People (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: Eyewitness (USA Network)

Outstanding Individual Episode: “San Junipero” Black Mirror (Netflix)

Outstanding Daily Drama: The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Comic Book: The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

GLAAD previously announced that it was acknowledging two web series, Her Story (HerStoryShow.com) and We’ve Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com), and music video “Sin Ir Más Lejos” by Gema Corredera, with Special Recognition Awards.

SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

Outstanding Music Artist: Kany García, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)

Outstanding Local TV Journalism: “A la calle por quien soy” Noticias 34 (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Ángeles])

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala” by Sonia Pérez D. (Associated Press)

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “6 mujeres transgénero exitosas que rompen moldes en América Latina” by Leire Ventas (BBCMundo.com)