It wasn’t the finale high of Girls first season that saw 1 million viewers watching on June 17, 2012 but Sunday’s series ender of the Lena Dunham HBO show was close.

On a busy night on cable that saw the Season 3 debut of The Leftovers plus the slumping return of Veep on the Time Warner premium cabler and John Ridley’s limited series Guerrilla on Showtime, Girls drew 741,000 viewers. Looking week-to-week, the “Latching” Season 6 finale and series ender was up 0.9% in sets of eyeballs over its penultimate episode. Which makes the finale the second most watched show of Season6 after the 765,000 who tuned in on April 2.

More importantly for HBO, the end of Girls rose a strong 45% in viewership over the finale low of the April 17, 2016 Season 5 finale. All of which now makes the end of Girls the second most watched finale the show has ever had. If you really want to embrace the stats, that’s the 22nd most watched episode of the series’ 62 episode run. Among the 18-49 demo, the 10:05 PM airing series end of Girls drew a 0.3, which was up 43% over the ratings results for the Season 5 finale.

Related‘The Leftovers’ Final Season Review: HBO Drama Departs With Greatness

As for the rest of HBO’s night, Girls lead-in The Leftovers opened its third and final season at 9:02 PM on Sunday with a 22% rise in viewers over its Season 2 opener of October 4, 2015.

Back for its sixth season, the Emmy winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus led Veep saw the satire snag 659,000 total viewers. Down 40% from the Season 5 opener of April 24, 2106, that’s a season premiere audience low for Veep. Airing starting at 10:37 PM after Girls, the April 16, 2017 Season 6 beginner declined 31% from the previous low of the Season 3 opener of April 6, 2014.

Over on Showtime, the early Seventies set and London-based Guerrilla pulled in just 182,000 viewers for its debut. A big but not unexpected drop from the 1.9 million that the Homeland Season 6 finale got in the same 9 PM slot on April 9.

Related‘Guerrilla’ Review: Frieda Pinto Shines In Shrewd But Slow John Ridley Miniseries