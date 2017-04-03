“You know how people flip houses? Well I flip clothes.” Netflix has released the official trailer for Girlboss, its new 13-episode comedy series inspired by Sophia Amoruso’s popular autobiography, starring Britt Robertson and Ellie Reed.

The series series on Amoruso (Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 27, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal. Reed plays Annie, Sophia’s best friend, who is a bit of a wild woman and the life of any party.

Written/executive produced by Pitch Perfect scribe Kay Cannon and directed by Christian Ditter, Girlboss hails from Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah production company. Theron, Laverne McKinnon and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso will also serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.