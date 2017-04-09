Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel joined Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel Sunday morning to discuss their time on the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and whether they’d be game to continue the series.

“Now it has become a dialogue with the fans of the show; if it all existed in a vacuum I would play that character until my dying day,” Graham told the audience, adding that they both hadn’t been approached by anyone about doing a second season of the revival. “I love her writing; from the moment I read the pilot, I felt so connected to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s voice as a writer. It was so invigorating and fulfilling to do that work. In terms of an actor, I would never tire of that. Now it has become, ‘What can we do that is satisfying, and worth continuing, and gratifying to the people who care so much about it.’ I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome. … There’s probably a way to keep these characters alive but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for them.”

As for Bledel, moderator Michael Ausiello from TVLine asked if she’s dying to do a birth scene. “So much talking,” Graham chimed in. “Most talkative birth scene ever,” added Bledel. “I think for me it comes down to what story we’re telling. I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into. And if that happens … I don’t know. It’s such an unknown, I don’t think we anticipated that this would happen.”

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino launched theGilmore Girls revival on Netflix in November as a four 90-minute telefilms that spanned over the winter, spring, summer and fall seasons. A Year in the Life picked up nine years after fans last visited Stars Hollow.

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000-06 on the WB and 2007-08 on the CW, Bledel stated that when the show began, her Rory was an “unusual character for TV” and that now it’s more common to have young people expressing their individuality. For her, it was great to revisit Rory as an adult, but was she satisfied with where her character ended up?

“It certainly wasn’t the ending I was expecting,” Bledel said. “I told Amy that I hoped Rory would end on a high note. After all her hard work, I wanted to see her succeed and be thriving. So it was a hard thing for me to digest. I was hoping that we would see that she had lived an interesting life and had been fulfilled up until this point where her grandfather dies and [she] comes back home. But, because I know Amy after all these years, I knew it was her true intention and it was something that satisfied her as a writer because she knew the reaction she was going to get from the audience. … So I trusted her.”

Graham, on the other hand, hadn’t known what the last four words were and said, “It was a complete surprise to me — and that’s not an ending, that’s a cliffhanger!”

The onscreen mother-daughter also discussed the graveyard fight scene, which they both said “was rough” and “hard to film.” As for who the father of Rory’s baby is, Bledel knows but stayed mum. “It’s the Wookiee, guys,” Graham jokingly replied. “No, it’s not, or maybe?” laughed Bledel.

