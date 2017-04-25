Gilles Marini is set to join Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson’s WWII drama Burning At Both Ends. The pic, which stars Cary Elwes and Judd Hirsch, follows a small group of dissident survivors who, caught behind enemy lines, must use a radio to broadcast a message of hope to fellow survivors. Marini will play Vichy, a french policeman, who is assigned to work as a local liaison for the Gestapo. Jonah Hirsch and Tyler W. Konney are producing. Marini will appear in Susan Walter’s comedy A Little Something For Your Birthday and other credits include Sex And The City and Freeform’s Switched At Birth. He’s repped by APA and McGowan/ Rodriguez Management.

Curtis/REX/Shutterstock

Boardwalk Empire‘s Margot Bingham has been cast in YA drama Departures from BCDF Pictures and Voltage Pictures. Directed by Peter Hutchings with a screenplay by Fergal Rockis, the pic stars Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, Nina Dobrev and Tyler Hoechlin. It’s about Skye, a spunky teenager with a terminal illness who befriends Calvin, a 19-year-old who is afraid of his own shadow. Calvin helps Skye carry out her eccentric bucket list of things to do before she dies. In the process, he learns to confront and conquer his own fears, including falling in love. Bingham, who plays Lucy, Calvin’s sister-in-law in the film, will next be seen in Anything with Matt Bomer and Netflix’s upcoming Spike Lee series She’s Gotta Have It. She is repped UTA and Untitled Entertainment.