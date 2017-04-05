After vanishing in its opening weekend at the domestic box office to $18.6M, film finance sources tell Deadline that Paramount/DreamWorks-Reliance’s Ghost in the Shell stands to lose at least $60M, and that’s based off a global B.O. projection of $200M ($50M domestic, $150M) and combined P&A/ production costs of $250M. Some sources even assert that the production cost for Ghost is far north of $110M and more in the $180M range, and if that’s the case, Ghost is bleeding in excess of $100M. Through yesterday, the film has only collected $62M at the worldwide B.O.

Here was an opportunity for two studios to create a brand new franchise based off a popular manga comic by Shirow Masamune–one which DreamWorks’ Steven Spielberg was elated to acquire nearly a decade ago– featuring a popular action star in Lucy and Avengers’ Scarlett Johansson, and now those chances for a series are stillborn.

Ghost in the Shell‘s bombing arrives at an awful time for Paramount in the wake of their $1 billion slate financing deal with Shanghai Film Group and Huahua media going south coupled with the fact that most of the studio’s 2016 slate outside of Arrival and Fences last year has tanked. Ghost was originally part of the Shanghai/Huahua deal with both companies supposedly vested in the Rupert Sanders’ movie alongside DreamWorks and Paramount; each studio maintaining a 30% exposure. While DreamWorks stands to lose as much as $20M reportedly, Paramount could incur a bigger black eye sans the Chinese funds. Paramount provided no comment.

So what went wrong here? Above and beyond our analysis last weekend we dug further:

Exorbitant Cost in Relation To Niche IP In regards to Ghost‘s $100M-plus production cost, one slate financier shouts, “This is the amount of money you spend on a sequel, not an obscure piece of IP that only a few fanboys know about! Maybe you spend $35M or $40M on this and make a stylized arthouse film.” Another factor driving up Ghost‘s budget: Waiting for Johansson. Though she commited to play lead cyborg Major in January 2015, the Ghost production had to wait until November 2015 to start. Johansson almost dropped out of Ghost, (her reported payday between $10M-$12M) due to scheduling conflicts but the studios were willing to wait. Whenever a film is delayed, costs incur. Production spaces were held (the pic was largely shot in New Zealand), but it also gave time for director Rupert Sanders to think on Ghost with the pic entailing a few rewrites.

Corporate Collateral Damage Sources tell Deadline that Ghost lacked a hands-on executive like ex-co-chairman Rob Moore to see its fate through, and that the suits on the Melrose Lot there were too preoccupied by the recent executive changeovers “and scared to make a move on anything” said one insider close to production. Thus, Ghost in the Shell wasn’t ready until two weeks before its release date due to final VFX.

Paramount

Flawed Marketing DreamWorks disagreed with the campaign that Paramount was executing, but at the end of the day, it was the latter who was responsible with the oversee of the P&A. In Johansson, Paramount had Lucy and Marvel together, and thus Ghost should have been a slamdunk to sell. Sources have mentioned that the spots failed in being more style over substance; that Ghost should have been sold as a heroic tale given Johansson’s Marvel pedigree versus a dark, revenge tale. The whole sci-fi flash dazzle should give Sony/WB/Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049 and Europa/STX’s Valerian some concern in their recent trailers: You need a story to sell well beyond the visual shock and awe.

In the face of the whitewash controversy over Johansson’s casting, it’s been argued that Paramount wasn’t doing enough to quell it, despite a global trailer drop in Tokyo, Japan back in November. One social meme that Paramount plowed ahead with to DreamWorks’ dismay was the #IAmMajor, where moviegoers could share a graphic about what makes them unique. The meme blew up in the studios’ face with social media users using it as a form of protest (see below). Social media monitor RelishMix questions whether #IAmMajor had any kind of negative impact as it only charted 480 occurrences to #ghostintheshell (65,4K) and #scarlettjohansson (5,8K) which were the biggest drivers.

Paramount insiders argue they did the best with what they had. They attempted to sell a heroic story in that Major’s life was stolen from her and she’s battling against the powers that be before they harm others. “Not exactly the elevator pitch that Lucy had,” says one studio marketing guru, who points to that film’s pitch ‘What happens when you use the other 90% of your brain’. Further challenges: Major doesn’t have a lot of emotions, making it hard for Par to trailers. Even worse? Consumers didn’t recognize Johansson as a brunette. It’s a similar pickle that Paramount ran into when selling Terminator: Genisys ($27M) with potential moviegoers unaware that Emila Clarke, who they’re use to seeing as a blonde on Game of Thrones, was a natural brunette.

China & Japan Aren’t Bail Outs: Both markets open this weekend. Sci-fi doesn’t sell in the Middle Kingdom, and the borderline dystopian take is a further put off. Japan is a wild card. While there are reports that audiences aren’t offended by Johannsson’s reverse casting; that they’re use to watching western actors, foreign B.O. pundits put a total projection of $45M in that territory. Fate of the Furious rolls out on April 12, and that’s when Ghost‘s legs will truly be sawed off.

Reverse Casting Controversy While Ghost has been bombarded by protests since the first day of Johansson’s attachment, many distribution executives still believe that the whitewash controversy never impacted moviegoers’ ticket buying decisions. That’s a hard thing for some to swallow as Johansson’s casting speaks to a broader problem in Hollywood when it comes to employing Asian Americans in marquee roles. However, when a studio is mounting a tentpole that they want everyone to see, it needs to be smooth sailing in regards to word of mouth. Any noise against a film only disrupts that, and it’s fair to say that the protests against Ghost didn’t raise its profile.

Ironically, Screen Engine/ComScore’s PostTrak audience polls show that Asian Americans bought tickets to watch Ghost and even enjoyed the film. They repped 13% of Ghost‘s audience on par with the demo’s turnout for Arrival (14%, $24M), Passengers (12%, $14.9M opening) and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (14%, $20.1M FSS), the latter which featured a number of Asian stars including Donnie Yen and Wu Yifan. Zero percent gave Ghost a poor rating. Of the Asian Americans who watched Ghost, 93% gave it a good, very good or excellent rating, which isn’t that far from Caucasians, Hispanics (both 97%) and African Americans (94%).

Challenges With Anime & Manga Adaptations. As Warner Bros. looks to bring a live action version of the 1988 anime toon Akira to the big screen, is it worth the headache? Perhaps these complex futuristic properties which require big budgets aren’t worth the cost? Paramount reports that Ghost was a tough sell, minting more tickets in cities versus flyover states and with a $100M-plus film, you need every theater to overindex.

Johansson’s casting stemmed from a Hollywood decision to sell this IP beyond the handful of hardcore fans. A bankable star was essential for a film of this size, and the thinking was that Johansson would bring the Marvel fanboys (39% bought tickets because of Johansson per CinemaScore, a number that’s up there with Jennifer Lawrence’s draw on Passengers). An alternative could have been building Ghost with an Asian actress suitable to the original IP, and even if she was a fresh face, Paramount and DreamWorks could have built a bigger supporting cast with stars around her. Multi-cultural, fresh face ensemble casts have proven to click at the B.O., (i.e. Furious 7, Hunger Games, Star Wars: Force Awakens and Rogue One), but these are films where the brands are significantly bigger than the stars, and Ghost certainly wasn’t that.

Of Course, Poor Reviews: Paramount argues that the whitewashing controversy fed into reviews and thus was responsible for plummeting its Rotten Tomatoes score from 71% to 45% in a 24-hour period between its Wednesday all media March 29 screening and its preview Thursday night. This in turn dinged the pic’s tracking, dropping its opening projections from $25M-$30M to $18.6M. However, most critics didn’t like Ghost because it was cold, boring, thoughtless, and the same old same old next to its futuristic ancestors The Matrix and Blade Runner. Paramount knew they had a lame duck, and held the film from review until two days before it opened, and prevented CinemaCon industry press from watching the pic in advance.

Anita Busch contributed to this article