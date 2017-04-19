National Geographic has renewed its first scripted series Genius for a second season ahead of this premiere next week. The anthology series focusing on the the world’s greatest minds is from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, Fox 21 Studios and OddLot Entertainment. The network made the announcement at its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York this evening, saying the subject for the series’ second season will be revealed during the Season 1 finale June 20.

Season 1 of the series is making its world premiere Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival ahead of its April 25 bow on Nat Geo. It focuses on Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn) and is based on Walter Isaacson’s book Einstein: His Life And Universe. It reveals how Albert became Einstein, exploring his achievements along with his volatile, passionate and complex personal relationships. Emily Watson co-stars as Einstein’s second wife — and first cousin — Elsa Einstein.

“We are thrilled to bring back Genius for a second season and establish National Geographic’s presence in scripted television,” said National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe. “The Genius franchise has proved to be the epitome of the premium, smart and highly entertaining content that our brand embodies and our audience craves.”

Showrunner/executive producer Ken Biller and executive producer Gigi Pritzker from Odd Lot are returning for Season 2. Imagine’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are also exec producers.