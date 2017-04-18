FYI and Sur La Table are teaming up to produce Scraps, a new culinary series where Sur La Table Chef Joel Gamoran will travel across the U.S. creating meals in unexpected places, using the most out-of-the-box ingredients – food waste and scraps.

Set to premiere Sunday, May 21, the series is produced by Katie Couric via her Katie Couric Media and RAIN for FYI. The show’s collaborative digital format was developed by production partner RAIN, a NY-based digital consultancy. Timothy Whitney and Brian Edelman are executive producers for RAIN. Gena McCarthy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for FYI.

“Food waste is such a huge problem in this country and more and more people want to do something about it,” said Couric. “I’m so excited for Chef Joel Gamoran to introduce viewers to wonderful places and delicious recipes using ingredients we never imagined could taste so good. Joel’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious.”

FYI

The 10 half-hour episodes will follow Gamoran to a new city where he partners with food waste champions to celebrate the local cuisine and create a delicious meal with food items many consider to be waste, like banana peels, shrimp shells, chicken bones and carrot stems. The pressure will be on as Joel will have less than a day to source ingredients, build a full menu and create a meal for an outdoor dinner party. From roadside foraging, to chocolate roasting, to oyster hunting – viewers will follow Joel on a one-of-a-kind food sourcing adventure in his refurbished 1963 Volkswagen bus, which doubles as his mobile kitchen.

Additionally, FYI and Sur La Table will offering 10 online cooking classes – available for purchase on Sur La Table’s website after each episode – to give viewers the chance to learn how to incorporate scraps in their cooking.