Funny or Die has helpfully updated United Airlines famous “Orchestra” marketing video, to illustrate the company’s policy on “re-accommodating” paying customers seated on its planes, should it decide to give those seats to employees.

In this update of United well-known video – the original of which you can see below – members of the orchestra are seated in some of the airplane seats (with enough room to play their instruments!), performing George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” which has been United’s commercial theme song for years.

As with the original video, Voiceover Guy assures viewers, “Every thought, every movement, carefully planned, coordinated and synchronized. Performing together with a single ‘United’ purpose. That’s what makes the world’s leading airline flyer friendly.”

Only, in this version, the performance is inter-cut with YouTube video recorded by passengers on Monday, of airport authorities who had come on to the plane at the request of United, to get the passenger out of his seat; They are seen dragging the bloodied passenger down the aisle, and the horrified reaction of other passengers.

After which, Funny or Die’s suggested United Airlines tag update appears on screen:

“United: Yikes”

Here is United Airlines original “Orchestra” video: