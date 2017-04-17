Caissie Levy, who played Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables and Elphaba in Wicked, will play Elsa, and Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu and currently in NBC’s Chicago Med) will play Anna in Frozen, Disney’s new musical aiming for a spring 2018 Broadway bow.

They topline a principal cast that includes Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton in the adaptation of the 2013 animated blockbuster, which won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and grossed $1.28 billion worldwide.

Ahead of rehearsals that begin in June, Tony winner Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie) has replaced Christopher Gattelli as choreographer, who producers said has chosen to leave the show. Ashford and Frozen director Michael Grandage teamed before (on stage for Evita and Guys And Dolls and Ashford did the choreography for Disney’s feature film Cinderella.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, which unveiled the cast today.

